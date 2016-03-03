Corporate Counsel Round Table
The Corporate Counsel Round Table is a quarterly panel discussion created to provide direct networking and information sharing between corporate general counsel, attorneys and others working in the legal industry. Different leading in-house counsel serve as panelists. Breakfast and 1 CLE credit* will be provided to all attendees.
Thank you to our April Panelists:Angela Littlejohn
General Counsel & Executive Associate Athletics Director
Furman University
Brad Miller
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer
United Community Bank, Inc.
John Marshall Mosser
General Counsel
Elliott Davis Decosimo
Luke Umstetter
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
For more information, contact Tiara Benfield at 704-247-2901 or email tiara.benfield@sclawyersweekly.com.
*CLE application pending