South Carolina Lawyers Weekly will host the ninth annual Leadership in Law awards event in 2017. The event will recognize attorneys from across the Palmetto State who have achieved success in their law practice, made contributions to society and had an impact on the legal profession. A top ‘Lawyer of the Year’ award will be selected out of the 2017 class of honorees and revealed the night of the event. South Carolina Lawyers Weekly is seeking nominations of attorneys for the annual Leadership in Law awards from all disciplines of the legal field.