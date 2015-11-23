Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / ‘Done in the dark’: Supreme Court hears dispute over changes in disability services (access required)

‘Done in the dark’: Supreme Court hears dispute over changes in disability services (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz November 23, 2015

Leaders of South Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services have to stop making life-altering decisions in the shadows, Columbia lawyer and political activist Patricia Harrison told the state Supreme Court earlier this month. Harrison squared off against DHHS attorney Richard Hepfer during a Nov. 17 hearing in the case of Richard Stogsdill, a physically disabled ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo