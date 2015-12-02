Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / What happened to Charleston Thug Life? (access required)

What happened to Charleston Thug Life? (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz December 2, 2015

The controversial blog chronicling the lives of alleged ne’er-do-wells in the Charleston area has made a lot of noise since it first appeared in 2012. But it has quietly disappeared without explanation. CharlestonThugLife.net and its anonymous writers used social media, primarily Facebook and Twitter, to expose supposed gang members and other alleged criminals by publishing their ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo