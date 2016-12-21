Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins December 21, 2016

U.S. v. Peters (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-180-16, 27 pp.) (Wilkinson, J.) No. 15-7442, Dec. 12, 2016; USDC at Richmond, Va. (Payne, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A district court did not err in finding defendant ineligible for a sentence reduction for trafficking cocaine base because the record supported a finding that at least 25.2 kilograms of the ...

