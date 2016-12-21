Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – City Social Media Policy Violated First Amendment (access required)

Labor & Employment – City Social Media Policy Violated First Amendment (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins December 21, 2016

Liverman v. City of Petersburg (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-182-16, 26 pp.) (Wilkinson, J.) No. 15-2207, Dec. 15, 2016; USDC at Richmond, Va. (Spencer, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Reversing a district court, the 4th Circuit says a city violated a police officer’s First Amendment rights when it disciplined him under a social media policy prohibiting “Negative Comments” ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo