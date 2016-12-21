Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Shhh… The seller might be listening (access required)

Shhh… The seller might be listening (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz December 21, 2016

Patrick Hubbard, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law who is working on a project titled “Privacy in an Era of Ubiquitous Disclosure and Surveillance,” has been searching for a new house. But as he and his wife walked through sellers’ homes and discussed what they were willing to pay, the thought ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo