Contract — Professional Negligence – Business Entity – Expert Affidavit Requirement

Contract — Professional Negligence – Business Entity – Expert Affidavit Requirement

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 30, 2016

Village Park Homes LLC v. Hancock Askew & Co LLP (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-009-17, 10 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 9:16-cv-02828; D.S.C. Holding: Where plaintiffs have named only a business entity – no individuals – as the defendant in their professional negligence claim, S.C. Code Ann. § 15-36-100(B) of the South Carolina Frivolous Civil Proceedings Sanctions Act ...

