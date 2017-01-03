Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Contract / Contract – Court Could Not Hear FINRA Disciplinary Challenge (access required)

Contract – Court Could Not Hear FINRA Disciplinary Challenge (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins January 3, 2017

Scottsdale Capital Advisors Corp. v. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-002-17, 20 pp.) (Duncan, J.) No. 16-1497, Dec. 20, 2016; USDC at Greenbelt, Md. (Chasanow, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A district court did not err in dismissing for lack of subject matter jurisdiction plaintiff financial advisors’ challenge to an ongoing disciplinary proceeding before ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo