Criminal Practice – Pre-departure Sentencing Guideline Range Controls (access required)

Criminal Practice – Pre-departure Sentencing Guideline Range Controls

By: Deborah Elkins January 3, 2017

U.S. v. Muldrow (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-003-17, 20 pp.) (Duncan, J.) No. 15-7298, Dec. 27, 2016; USDC at Greenbelt, Md. (Chasanow, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Joining all other federal appeals courts to consider this issue, the 4th Circuit holds that U.S. Sentencing Guideline Amendment 759 requires a district court at resentencing under Amendment 782 to calculate ...

