Home / Top Legal News / Charleston lawyer charged with DUI, cocaine possession (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 4, 2017

The new year’s off to a rough start for Charleston attorney Mark Peper, who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with an open container while possessing cocaine in the wee hours of Jan. 2, according to booking information from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Peper, 38, was taken to the county jail after he ...

