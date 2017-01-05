Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Homeowners could benefit from decision on homestead (access required)

Homeowners could benefit from decision on homestead (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey January 5, 2017

Thousands of elderly homeowners in South Carolina might be entitled to receive property tax refunds under a new state Court of Appeals decision. In a Dec. 21 decision in Mead v. Beaufort County Assessor, the court embraced the idea that South Carolina dwellings do not need to maintain primary-residence status in order to benefit from the ...

