Civil Practice – Removal Jurisdiction – Untimely – Fraudulent Joinder Argument – Mortgage Foreclosure (access required)

Civil Practice – Removal Jurisdiction – Untimely – Fraudulent Joinder Argument – Mortgage Foreclosure (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 9, 2017

Bank of America NA v. Koola (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-014-17, 7 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:16-cv-01634; D.S.C. Holding: Even if defendant first learned there were federal claims involved in this case when plaintiff filed its motion for summary judgment in April 2012, defendant’s removal was nonetheless untimely since it was filed four years later. The court ...

