Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Best Interests – GAL (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Best Interests – GAL (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 9, 2017

South Carolina Department of Social Services v. Nelson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-004-17, 6 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Dillon County Family Court (Michael Holt, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Even though respondent left her children in the care of the Department of Social Services for 22 months, and even though a DSS caseworker testified that he believed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo