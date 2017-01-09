Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – Auto – Unowned Vehicle – Boss’s Pickup Truck (access required)

Insurance – Auto – Unowned Vehicle – Boss’s Pickup Truck (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 9, 2017

Garrison Property & Casualty Insurance Co. v. Rickborn (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-015-17, 9 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:15-cv-04379; D.S.C. Holding: In the way the term “pickup truck” is used in a policy insuring a tortfeasor’s personal vehicle, a pickup truck is not a “private passenger auto,” so the policy excludes coverage of an accident the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo