Home / Top Legal News / No contract…no breach (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 9, 2017

Until recently, it was an unsettled issue in South Carolina whether language used in a job description created an employment contract. Thanks to a Dec. 15 ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, we now know that it does not. Judge David Norton signed the order, dismissing plaintiff David Martin’s suit against ...

