Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Bankruptcy / Bankruptcy – Debtors May Use ‘Standard’ Amounts for Expenses (access required)

Bankruptcy – Debtors May Use ‘Standard’ Amounts for Expenses (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins January 11, 2017

Lynch, Bankruptcy Adm’r v. Jackson (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-005-17, 12 pp.) (Thacker, J.) No. 16-1358, Jan. 4, 2017; USBC at Raleigh, N.C. (Humrickhouse, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Debtors may take the full National and Local Standard amounts for expenses in their chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding even though their actual expenses are less than the Standard amounts; ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo