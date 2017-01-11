Quantcast
Civil Rights – Trooper Could Arrest for Expired Sticker

By: Deborah Elkins January 11, 2017

Pegg v. Herrnberger (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-006-17, 19 pp.) (Niemeyer, J.) No. 15-1999, Jan. 4, 2017; USDC at Wheeling, W.Va. (Bailey, J.); 4th Cir. Holding: A West Virginia state trooper had probable cause to arrest defendant for his expired inspection sticker, and the trooper did not use excessive force in taking plaintiff to the ground in ...

