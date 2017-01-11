Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins January 11, 2017

Qinetiq US Holdings Inc. v. Comm’r of Internal Revenue (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-010-17, 22 pp.) (Keenan, J.) No. 15-2192, Jan. 6, 2017; USTC; 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit upholds a U.S. Tax Court decision that appellant company was not entitled to a tax deduction for the value of stock, issued as compensation to an executive, ...

