Tips are wages: Ruling may boost damages, provide new way to recover (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey January 12, 2017

Attorneys who represent service industry employees are cheering a recent opinion out of the federal court in Charleston, which determined that tips qualify as wages under the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act. U.S. District Judge David Norton said there was nothing in the SCPWA that wages must come from an employer. In fact, “a straightforward ...

