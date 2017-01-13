Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Suspension – Alcohol-Related Crimes (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Suspension – Alcohol-Related Crimes (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 13, 2017

In re McMaster (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-006-17, 5 pp.) (Per Curiam) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: In the space of 10 months, respondent was charged first with DUI and hit and run with property damage and then with use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and disorderly conduct. Respondent – who is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo