Administrative – Driver’s License — Delayed Suspension – Criminal Practice – DUI – Constitutional – Due Process (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 16, 2017

Wilson v. S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-005-17, 6 pp.) (H. Bruce Williams, J.) Appealed from Richland County Circuit Court (L. Casey Manning, J.) S.C. App. Holding: The five-year delay between respondent’s DUI conviction and DMV’s suspension of her license is a denial of her due process rights, given her showing of prejudice ...

