Civil Practice – Rooker-Feldman Doctrine – Domestic Relations – Support Order – Income Withholding Notices – Personal Jurisdiction – Venue (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 16, 2017

Strickland v. County Council of Beaufort County, SC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-020-17, 15 pp.) (Joan Ericksen, J.) 9:17-cv-00067; D.S.C. Holding: The Rooker-Feldman doctrine does not prevent federal courts from determining whether income withholding notices – issued after a state court dismissed the case – were valid. Nevertheless, venue is not proper in Minnesota. The South Carolina defendants’ ...

