By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 16, 2017

Harper v. Blakeney (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-019-17, 11 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 0:15-cv-01830; D.S.C. Holding: Regardless of how defendant McCallum Group Enterprises, Inc.’s website describes the services it offers, with regard to the vehicle that struck and injured plaintiff, McCallum had contracted with defendant Neal McCoy Enterprises, LLC, to transport goods between McCallum’s warehouses in ...

