Court to hear Charleston cruise terminal debate next month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals is to hear a dispute over plans to create a new cruise ship terminal in Charleston.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the state’s second-highest court is to hear arguments Feb. 15.

Environmental and preservation groups are challenging plans to create the new terminal in Charleston’s historic district.

The case centers on a permit the Department of Health and Environmental Control issued in 2012 allowing the State Ports Authority to place support pilings under an older warehouse. That’s where the ports authority wants to spend at least $35 million on a new terminal. It would replace a 1970s-era building now being used mostly by Carnival Cruise Lines.

Opponents are challenging a ruling that they did not have a right to sue.

