Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Whistleblower Act – Administrative – Tort/Negligence – Civil Conspiracy – At-Will Employee (access required)

Labor & Employment – Whistleblower Act – Administrative – Tort/Negligence – Civil Conspiracy – At-Will Employee (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 17, 2017

Seago v. Central Midlands Council of Government (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-022-17, 7 pp.) (Cameron McGowan Currie, S.J.) 3:16-cv-02548; D.S.C. Holding: S.C. Code Ann. § 8-27-30(A) says that “no action may be brought under this chapter unless” the statutory prerequisites are met, and plaintiff has failed to allege that she met the conditions precedent by exhausting her ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo