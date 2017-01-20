Quantcast
Civil Practice – Evidence – Hearsay – Business Records Exception – Real Property – Mortgages – Banks & Banking

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 20, 2017

FV-I, Inc. v. Dolan (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-009-17, 6 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Lexington County Circuit Court (R. Keith Kelly, J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even though plaintiff’s witness did not work for defendants’ previous mortgage servicer, Saxon Servicing Group (Saxon), the witness could testify about defendants’ loan history with Saxon pursuant to the business ...

