Contract – Settlement Agreement – Open Court Releases – Search Engine Rules – Defamation

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 20, 2017

Coates v. Simchon (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-011-17, 4 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Abbeville & Greenwood Counties (Eugene Griffith Jr., Circuit Court Judge) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Other than appellants’ allegation, there is no evidence in the record that respondent Coates ever agreed to sign a consent order that included a finding of defamation against appellants ...

