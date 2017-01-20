Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Diagnosable Condition – Foster Care – Best Interest (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Diagnosable Condition – Foster Care – Best Interest (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 20, 2017

South Carolina Department of Social Services v. Brunson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-007-17, 4 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Orangeburg County Family Court (Anne Gue Jones, J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Where a mental health counselor at the Orangeburg Mental Health Center testified that the appellant-mother was diagnosed with paranoid-type schizophrenia, and where DSS presented testimony from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo