Administrative – Social Security – Disability Benefits – Medical Evidence – Moderate Ability

Administrative – Social Security – Disability Benefits – Medical Evidence – Moderate Ability

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 23, 2017

Landrum v. Colvin (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-026-17, 14 pp.) (R. Bryan Harwell, J.) 9:af-cv-03067; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff’s tests revealed the ability to perform medium work. Nevertheless, the administrative law judge took into consideration the limits suggested by plaintiff’s treating physicians when the ALJ imposed limitations to unskilled work, no pace driven work, and only occasional interaction ...

