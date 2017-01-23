Quantcast
Banks & Banking – FCRA – Duty to Investigate – CRA Notice – Insufficient Allegations

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 23, 2017

Perkins v. South Carolina Community Bank (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-027-17, 7 pp.) (Terry Wooten, C.J.) 3:14-cv-03245; D.S.C. Holding: The complaint does not allege that the defendant-bank received notice of a credit report dispute from a credit reporting agency (CRA). Without such a report from a CRA, the bank had no duty to investigate the alleged mistake ...

