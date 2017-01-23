Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Discovery – Expert Affidavits – ‘Supplemental’ – New Information (access required)

Civil Practice – Discovery – Expert Affidavits – ‘Supplemental’ – New Information (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 23, 2017

Priester v. Futuramic Tool & Engineering Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-028-17, 17 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:14-cv-01108; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff offers “supplemental” reports by her experts “to address the instances in Defendants’ summary judgment memoranda where [the experts’] respective testimony and opinions had been misconstrued” in an effort to “clarify a number of instances where the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo