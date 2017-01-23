Fletcher named Group Editor in Virginia and the Carolinas

Paul E. Fletcher has been named Group Editor-in-Chief of the BridgeTower Media operations in Virginia and the Carolinas.

He will oversee the editorial content of four newspapers in three states – Virginia Lawyers Weekly, North Carolina Lawyers Weekly, South Carolina Lawyers Weekly and The Mecklenburg Times.

Fletcher had been publisher and editor-in-chief of Virginia Lawyers Weekly since 1989. He held a similar role in the Carolinas on an interim basis during the latter half of 2016.

He is an adjunct instructor teaching a journalism class at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond for the spring 2017 semester.

Stephen Lincoln, BridgeTower’s executive vice president for its legal brands, will serve as interim publisher.

