Fletcher named Group Editor in Virginia and the Carolinas

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 23, 2017

Paul E. Fletcher has been named Group Editor-in-Chief of the BridgeTower Media operations in Virginia and the Carolinas.

He will oversee the editorial content of four newspapers in three states – Virginia Lawyers Weekly, North Carolina Lawyers Weekly, South Carolina Lawyers Weekly and The Mecklenburg Times.

Fletcher had been publisher and editor-in-chief of Virginia Lawyers Weekly since 1989. He held a similar role in the Carolinas on an interim basis during the latter half of 2016.

He is an adjunct instructor teaching a journalism class at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond for the spring 2017 semester.

Stephen Lincoln, BridgeTower’s executive vice president for its legal brands, will serve as interim publisher.

