Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Greenville attorney suspended

Greenville attorney suspended

By: David Donovan January 23, 2017

Attorney: Gregory Payne Sloan Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Suspended until further notice on Jan. 13 Background: Sloan was enjoined from taking any action regarding any trust account, but no special receiver was appointed, and no further background was provided. Previous discipline: None

