Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Myrtle Beach attorney suspended (access required)

Myrtle Beach attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan January 23, 2017

Attorney: Jacob Leon Parrott Location: Myrtle Beach Bar membership: Member since 1984 Disciplinary action: Suspended until further notice on Dec. 29, 2016 Background: Parrott was enjoined from taking any action regarding any trust account, but no special receiver was appointed, and no further background was provided. Previous discipline: Parrott was suspended from the practice of law for four months January ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo