Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / West Columbia attorney suspended (access required)

West Columbia attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan January 23, 2017

Attorney: Frank Barnwell McMaster Location: West Columbia Bar membership: Member since 1987 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two and a half years, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension, on Jan. 11. Background: In 2013, McMaster was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (first offense), failure to give or giving improper signal, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo