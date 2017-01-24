Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Can carrier sue lawyer it hired for malpractice? (access required)

Can carrier sue lawyer it hired for malpractice? (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 24, 2017

South Carolina’s Supreme Court is slated to hear arguments next month in a legal malpractice case that should pique the interest of lawyers throughout the state, especially those who work with insurance companies. Confronting the high court in Select Sentry Insurance Co. v. Maybank Law Firm are two questions of first impression, both of which center ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo