Confederate flag won’t return to South Carolina courtroom

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A Confederate flag and portraits of Confederate generals will not return to a South Carolina courtroom when renovations are soon completed.

York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton says history is important, but the future is even more important. He says it is critical everyone feels they are being treated fairly in a courtroom.

Hamilton told The Herald of Rock Hill (http://bit.ly/2knGShV ) he will either display the flag and portraits of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson elsewhere in the 102-year-old courthouse or donate them to a museum.

Hamilton says his research failed to determine when or why the items were placed in the courtroom.

Hamilton says he also made sure he wasn’t violating South Carolina’s Heritage Act, which requires legislative approval to move or take down Civil War monuments.

