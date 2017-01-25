Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins January 25, 2017

Patterson v. Comm’r of Social Security Administration (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-013-17, 17 pp.) (Duncan, J.) No. 15-2487, Jan. 19, 2017; USDC at Charleston, S.C. (Hendricks, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: On a matter of first impression in this circuit, the 4th Circuit holds that an administrative law judge’s failure to follow the “special technique” required while evaluating ...

