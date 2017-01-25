Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins January 25, 2017

U.S. v. Blankenship (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-016-17, 34 pp.) (Wynn, J.) No. 16-4193, Jan. 19, 2017; USDC at Beckley, W.Va. (Berger, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit affirms the conviction, one-year prison term and $250,000 fine for the former CEO of Massey Energy Company for conspiracy to violate federal mine safety laws and regulations, in ...

