Gov. McMaster names long-time aide as his chief of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster has chosen a long-time aide as his chief of staff.

According to the governor’s office, Trey Walker is rejoining his former boss following McMaster’s ascension. McMaster was sworn in as governor Tuesday evening after the U.S. Senate confirmed Nikki Haley as United Nations ambassador.

Walker is well known in the Statehouse.

He was McMaster’s chief assistant during his two terms as attorney general. Walker also was director of the state Republican Party through much of McMaster’s tenure as GOP chairman.

Walker was deputy chief of staff for Haley during her first year in office, working as her legislative liaison. He has since lobbied for the University of South Carolina and BlueCross BlueShield.

The 49-year-old University of South Carolina graduate has also directed dozens of Republican campaigns.

