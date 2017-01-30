Quantcast
Med-mal case leads list of ‘Largest Verdicts’ (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher January 30, 2017

A rare medical malpractice verdict in Charleston County, the first in at least 15 years, one plaintiffs’ attorney said, tops South Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s list of the largest verdicts for 2016. A Lowcountry couple sued a doctor for misdiagnosing what eventually became a terminal prognosis of breast cancer, leading to a $6.9 million-dollar award for ...

