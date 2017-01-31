Purple Heart veteran, wife sentenced in daughter’s death

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — A Purple Heart veteran and his wife have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the beating death of the woman’s 5-year-old daughter.

News outlets report that Phillip Gleason, of Lancaster, was sentenced to 38 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of unlawful conduct. April Gleason was sentenced to 18 years in prison for three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

April Gleason’s daughter, Soren Victoria Chilson, died after her skull was smashed in March 2013.

Authorities say April knew Phillip, her then-boyfriend, was abusing her daughter but didn’t do anything to stop the beatings.

The defense said Phillip Gleason suffered from a severe brain injury while serving in the Army and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

