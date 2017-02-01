Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / A catch-all solution (access required)

A catch-all solution (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 1, 2017

Corrections officials want to shore up the perimeters of 11 medium- and maximum-security prisons, but not to keep inmates inside. It’s to keep contraband out. The South Carolina Department of Corrections hasn’t had nearly the problem with people hopping the fences that it’s had with people’s people tossing prohibited items over the fence and into the general ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo