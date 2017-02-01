Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins February 1, 2017

Gwozdz v. Healthport Technologies LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-019-17, 12 pp.) (Wilkinson, J.) No. 15-2586, Jan. 24, 2017; USDC at Greenbelt, Md. (Titus, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A plaintiff who challenges a medical-records vendor’s $23 sales tax imposed on records he ordered may not bring a class-action consumer complaint in federal court based on his claim ...

