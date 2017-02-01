Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – ‘Trust,’ ‘Leadership’ Guidelines Used at Sentencing (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins February 1, 2017

U.S. v. Agyekum (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-021-17, 30 pp.) (Niemeyer, J.) No. 15-4479, Jan. 24, 2017; USDC at Huntington, W.Va. (Chambers, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: In sentencing a pharmacy intern for structuring cash transactions to evade reporting requirements, a district court did not err in enhancing defendant’s sentence under federal guidelines for his leadership role and ...

