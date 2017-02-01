Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins February 1, 2017

Prince v. Sears Holdings Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-026-17, 11 pp.) (Motz, J.) No. 16-1075, Jan. 27, 2017; USDC at Clarksburg, W.Va. (Bailey, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Although plaintiff framed his suit seeking payment of life insurance proceeds from a company ERISA plan as a fraud suit against his employer for damages for deducting premiums from ...

