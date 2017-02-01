Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Mission scrubbed: Removal of Google search results has high bar (access required)

Mission scrubbed: Removal of Google search results has high bar (access required)

By: David Donovan February 1, 2017

Everything lives forever on the internet, the adage goes. While European courts have codified a “right to be forgotten” on the internet, under U.S. law it can be well-nigh impossible to get content scrubbed from websites or search engines. That’s something attorneys need to take into account before reaching a settlement over allegedly defamatory statements, as the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo