State police investigate shooting involving police officer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina state police have been called to a shooting involving an officer in Summerville.

The State Law Enforcement Division said in a Twitter message late Wednesday morning that it was responding to a shooting call. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said he did not have any details yet.

Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna told The Post and Courier of Charleston that an officer and a suspect were hospitalized after their 9:45 a.m. encounter. He said neither person’s life is in danger. Santanna did not respond immediately to a phone message seeking more details.

Berry says it’s the third police shooting this year in South Carolina. The state had 41 such shootings last year and set a record in 2015 with 48.

Summerville is about 25 miles northwest of Charleston.

