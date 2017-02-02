Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit to judges: ‘Show your work’ (access required)

4th Circuit to judges: ‘Show your work’ (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 2, 2017

While answering a question of first impression in a Social Security disability case, Judge Allyson Duncan of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals took a moment to send a message to administrative law judges that reaches back to the chalkboard days. Duncan called out a problem that has “become all too common among administrative decisions ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo